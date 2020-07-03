Kupwara: Security personnel take position during a cordon and search operation after an encounter between holed up terrorists and the security forces in the Chanjimulla village of Handwara tehsil in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on May 3, 2020. Seven including two senior Army officers, two junior ranks, an officer of the local police and two terrorists were killed in the fierce gunbattle on Sunday. Two terrorists have also been killed in this encounter whose exact identity is being established. Although firing has stopped at the encounter site, but searches are going on there. (Photo: IANS)
Image Credit: IANS

Terrorist Killed in Encounter At Malbagh Of Kashmir

By KalingaTV Bureau

Srinagar: One terrorist was killed and a CRPF jawan was injured in an encounter at Malbagh in Srinagar on Thursday night.

The firefight broke out after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area on the basis of a specific intelligence input about the presence of terrorists there.

As the security forces zeroed in on the place where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter

(Inputs from IANS)

