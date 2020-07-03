Srinagar: One terrorist was killed and a CRPF jawan was injured in an encounter at Malbagh in Srinagar on Thursday night.

The firefight broke out after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area on the basis of a specific intelligence input about the presence of terrorists there.

As the security forces zeroed in on the place where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter

(Inputs from IANS)