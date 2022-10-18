Terrorist held after 2 non-locals labourers killed in J&K

Srinagar: Two labourers belonging to Uttar Pradesh, killed in Jammu and Kashmir in a grenade attack by terrorist of Lashkar-e-Toiba. The two non-locals were killed in Harmen area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

As per reports, the terrorist has been arrested by the Police on Tuesday.

“Hybrid terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT, Imran Bashir Ganie of Harmen area, Shopian, who lobbed grenade arrested by Shopian police. Further investigation and raids are going on,” Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Additional Director General Police (Kashmir zone), Vijay Kumar tweeted.

The deceased victims were identified as Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar, both of whom are residents of Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj.

According to information, the police parties reached the spot and an operation was started soon after the attack.