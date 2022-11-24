Terror threat to journalists: Jammu and Kashmir police raids multiple locations

By IANS 0
Srinagar:  Jammu and Kashmir police are conducting raids at multiple places in connection with online terror threats to local journalists.

“Searches are going on in multiple locations in Srinagar, Badgam and Pulwama districts in connection with ‘online journalists threat’ case. This is subsequent to the leads received from searches done few days ago in the same case”, Srinagar police said on its twitter page.

Similar raids were carried out last week at different places in connection with the same investigation.

