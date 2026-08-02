Terror suspect planned to target Jantar Mantar protest: stf

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New Delhi: Special Task Force of Bengal (STF) states a suspect of JeM to enter into Delhi protest disguise police man Purba Bardhaman.

He was planning to enter the protest site at Jantar Mantar with camouflage of a police official and foment unrest in the recently-concluded protest site in Delhi.

The arrested individual Mohammed Hamim Mondal has revealed that they worked under the directive of Pakistan based agents for these nefarious activities.

According to sources, after the raid, digital evidence showed that these plans were discussed amongst Mondal and his team; they were contemplating obtaining police uniforms so they could access the protest in New Delhi.

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Sources claim Mondal was additionally tasked with gathering information on Suvendu Adhikari, the Bengal Chief Minister, making the former a targeted subject.

Later, Arpita Sarkar was also arrested to aid these plans.

Electronic devices, social media accounts, and cross-border activities are now being scrutinized. An investigation is being carried out, but charges are yet to be proved beyond a reasonable doubt.