Terror hideout busted, LeT man arrested in Kashmir

Srinagar: An Over-Ground Worker (OGW) affiliated to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was arrested on Saturday as security forces busted a terror hideout in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

The nabbed terror sympathiser has been identified as Zahoor Wani, who was providing logistics, hideout and transportation to the LeT. The hideout busted in Arizal village was found a few hundred metres from his house. A case was registered.

“One hideout busted in Arizal Khansaib, Budgam and a top Over Groud Worker of LeT, namely Zahoor Wani was arrested. Arms and ammunition recovered from his possession. More arrests and recoveries are expected,” police said in a statement.

The security forces have also arrested four more terrorist associates from Budgam and recovered incriminating materials from them.

