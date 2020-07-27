Kupwara: Security forces arrested three persons and seized a consignment of drugs, arms and ammunition in the Kupwara district of North Kashmir on July 26, 2020. A joint team of the army and the police seized 10 kg of brown sugar, 20 grenades, an AK-47 rifle & two pistols, and two vehicles at Sadhna Top in Kupwara. (Photo: IANS)
Image Credits: IANS

Terror Hideout Busted In Kashmir; Arms, Ammunition Seized

By KalingaTV Bureau

Srinagar: Arms and ammunition and other incriminating materials were recovered on Sunday after security forces busted a terrorist hideout in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said.

According to details, the police along with security forces busted the hideout in orchards of Dachoo area of Shopian.

A large quantity of arms and ammunition including two Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL), three grenades, one magazine of an AK-47 rifle were recovered.

A case has been registered by the police.

“Shopian police and security forces busted a hideout in orchards of Dachoo area. Two UBGL Grenades, three grenades, AK-47 Magazine, 20 AK rounds, ICOM Radio Set and other incriminating materials were recovered,” police said.

(Inputs From IANS)

You might also like
Business

Gold Prices On The Rise, Check Rates In Bhubaneswar

Nation

Assam Floods Cause Further Devastation, 25L People Still In Distress

Nation

PM To Launch Three Covid-19 Testing Facilities On Monday

State

Are You Overusing Hand Sanitizer Amid Corona Pandemic? Be Careful It Could Be…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.