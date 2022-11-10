Terror funding, recruitment module busted in J&K’s Kupwara

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Thursday that it has busted a militant funding and recruitment module in J&K’s Kupwara district.

A police statement said that the J&K Police and 21 and 47 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) have busted a militancy funding and recruitment module running in North Kashmir.

After receiving multiple inputs regarding an individual, namely Bilal Ahmed Dar hailing from the Cheerkote area of Kupwara district, a joint operation was launched by the Army and Kupwara police to nab the individual from the general area Nutnussa and Lolab localities of Kupwara.

“After thorough interrogation, the individual revealed that he along with five other people from different parts of north Kashmir were running a terror funding racket under the garb of a fake NGO called Islahi Falahi Relief Trust (IFRT) which claimed to provide monetary assistance to poor and needy families.

“Bilal was actively involved in coordinating the funding for terror activities and aiding recruitment by organising ‘Ijtema’ (Meetings) in different villages, where he along with other members of the NGO would try and lure young people into anti-national activities.

“Bilal also revealed the names of other accomplices, including Wahid Ahmed Bhat from Kachloo, Langet; and Javed Ahmed Najar from Singhpora, Baramulla and three individuals, namely Mushtaq Ahmed Najar of Brath Sopore, Bashir Ahmed Mir of Mundji Sopore and Zubair Ahmed Dar of Cheerkote, who is Bilal’s cousin, were also actively involved in the module.

“The modus operandi of the group was to go to different villages and conduct events and gatherings under the garb of the NGO and then collect money by asking for charity and also scout for potential soft targets as recruits.

“Bank accounts in the NGO’s name were being used to launder money for the Tehreek-e-ul Mujhahideen Jammu & Kashmir (TuMJK). The group was also responsible for pasting anti-national posters around 15th of August and during the visit of the Union Home Minister to Baramulla.

“Bilal specifically also admitted to hoisting a Pakistani flag inside Markazi Jamia Masjid Kupwara on the 14th of August on the instructions of his Pakistani handlers.

“The group was also actively collecting explosive materials which are known to be used in IEDs.

“Bilal and his associates were receiving instructions from across the border from Dr Shah Sab alias Manzoor Shah alias Gen. Abdullah, actually named as Ghulam Rasool Shah of Hyhama Kupwara, who is a Pakistan-based militant handler, Tariq Peer actually named Mohd Sultan Peer of Sulkoot Kupwara also a Pakistan-based militant handler Yousaf Baloch one Hamza.

“Wahid was the mastermind behind the recruitment and funding module. A huge quantity of arms, ammunition, raw material to prepare IED and incriminating material has also been recovered from all the apprehended individuals.

“An FIR under various relevant sections of law has been lodged in Kupwara police station against the accused”, the statement said.