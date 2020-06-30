Mumbai: Mumbai Police has tightened security armament around Taj Hotel near Gateway of India after a threat to blow it up. This was informed by official sources said on Tuesday.

A threat call was received by the hotel around 12.30 am after which the Mumbai Police was informed, the sources said, adding that the call was purportedly made from Karachi in Pakistan and the caller threatened to blow up the hotel with bombs.

It is worthwhile to mention there that the hotel was the prime target of Pakistani terrorists during the November 26, 2008 Mumbai terror strikes.

