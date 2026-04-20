Ten killed, several injured after bus falls into gorge in J&k

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New Delhi: At least ten people killed and several got injured after a passenger bus falls into a gorge in in Udhampur, Jammu and kashmir today.

The incident reportedly took place around 10 AM in the morning when the passenger bus was on the way to Udhampur from Ramnagar. The reason behind the incident is said to be due to taking a sharp turn after which the bus skidded and ended up rolling down the hillside.

A rescue operation team is present at the spot that includes Army, police, and locals and efforts are being made to save and transport the injured persons to a nearby hospital.

Those who are critically injured and need more attention and medical facilities will be airlifted and taken to another hospital, according to Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on his official x account informed that, “Just now spoke to DC Udhampur, Sh Minga Sherpa after learning about a tragic road accident, less than an hour ago, at village Kanote, involving a public transport bus on way from Ramnagar to Udhampur.

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The rescue operation has been immediately undertaken. Heavy casualties are expected. All possible assistance is being provided. The injured will be shifted for medical aid. Arrangements being made to airlift the seriously injured.

I am in constant touch with the local administration as well as our local workers team led by Sh Rajinder Sharma.”

Just now spoke to DC Udhampur, Sh Minga Sherpa after learning about a tragic road accident, less than an hour ago, at village Kanote, involving a public transport bus on way from Ramnagar to Udhampur . The rescue operation has been immediately undertaken. Heavy casualties… — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) April 20, 2026