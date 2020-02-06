Temple work may begin from Ram Navami: Nyas

Ayodhya: The Ram Janambhoomi Nyas has said that with the Centre constituting the ‘Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust for temple, the construction is expected to begin on Ram Navami this year.

Senior member of the Nyas, Mahant Kamal Nayan Das said that construction of the temple may begin by Ram Navami in April.

Triloki Nath Pandey, who holds the decree of Ram Janambhoomi mandated by the Supreme Court, said that Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chief trustee of the Ram Janambhoomi Nyas had probably not been included in the newly formed trust since he and VHP vice president Champat Rai are accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

However, he hoped that they would be included in the new trust once the case against them ends which is likely in March.

VHP working president Alok Kumar said that the construction of the Ram Mandir must start at the earliest. He also urged the Hindus to take out mass processions from March 25 to April 8 with photographs of Lord Ram and Ram Janambhoomi in every village and city.

Muslim litigant Iqbal Ansari, whose father Hashim Ansari was the original plaintiff in the Babri title suit case, has suggested that the five acre land given to the Sunni Waqf Board in lieu of the mosque could be used to build a ‘dharamshala’ for devotees coming to Ayodhya, with the facility of free boarding and lodging.