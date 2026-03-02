Temperature to rise by 3-7 °C in Rajasthan: IMD

Advertisement

Jaipur: Temperature would increase by 3 to 7 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan in the next few days, weather department official said on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, IMD Jaipur Director Radheshyam Sharma said, “The weather in Rajasthan has taken a turn, with temperatures reaching 35 degrees in most districts. Currently, minimum and maximum temperatures are being recorded 2-5 degrees above normal in most parts of the state. An anti-cyclonic flow, or high-pressure belt, is present over the Arabian Sea near Gujarat, which is expected to raise both minimum and maximum temperatures by an additional 2 to 3°C in most parts of Rajasthan within the next 2-3 days…It is expected that there will be increase of 3 to 7 degrees celsius in coming days.”

He also added that there are no indications of storms, rain, or hail in the coming days.

The weather observation at the Jaipur-AMO Jaipur station showcased that the sky was hazy, and southwesterly winds were blowing at 16.7 km/h.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Jaipur was recorded at 146 at 12 pm, which places it in the “moderate” category.

Advertisement

An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as “Good”, indicating minimal or no health impact. AQI levels from 51 to 100 fall into the “Satisfactory” category, where air quality remains acceptable, though sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues may experience slight discomfort.

The “Moderate” category, ranging from 101 to 200, indicates rising pollution levels that can trigger respiratory difficulties for people with asthma, lung conditions, or heart disease.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered “Poor”, a range in which prolonged exposure can cause breathing discomfort to most people, not just those with pre-existing health issues.

(Source: ANI)