Telcos pitch in to spread PM’s Janata Curfew call

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) As the nation on Sunday woke up to an unusually quiet morning as people chose to stay home in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a ‘Janata Curfew’ to check the spread of the coronavirus, the government took help of telecom operators to spread the message.

“In our combat against Covid-19 virus and to save humanity, let’s join Hon’ble Prime Minister’s call for ‘Janata Curfew’ on March 22, 2020, Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and express our gratitude towards people associated with medical and essential services at 5 p.m. by clapping,” reads message circulated on mobile numbers.

In a follow-up message, private telecom operators have been requesting their customers not to visit their stores or nearby shops for mobile services. The messages suggested alternative options for different needs.

“Dear Customer, in view of the current Covid-19 pandemic, we urge you to remain safe, including avoiding visiting Airtel stores or nearby shops for mobile services. All our recharges, new connections, services and complaints can be availed using the Airtel Thanks App, or visiting our website airtel.in.,” a message on Airtel reads.

Roads and parks were devoid of joggers and morning walkers and shutters were down at marketplaces across India on Sunday. However, milk vans were seen moving through the empty streets to supply milk to the residents.

Essential services have been kept out of the ambit of the curfew but restrictions have been imposed on trains, metros and buses.

With the roads being deserted, municipal bodies utilised the opportunity to sanitise those in view of public safety as novel coronavirus has claimed over 11,000 lives worldwide. The deadly virus has so far claimed six lives in India and affected 324 people in various states.

IANS