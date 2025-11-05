Telangana: Woman, toddler kills self after jumping into Hussain Sagar Lake

Advertisement

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 28-year-old woman, along with her two-year-old daughter, kills self after allegedly jumping into Hussain Sagar Lake on November 3, said police officials.

The deceased has been identified as Keerthika Agarwal (28), a chartered accountant. According to the police, the incident is believed to be linked to ongoing marital disputes.

The infant’s body was found on Tuesday, while the mother’s body was recovered today. The police have sent the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem examination.

Advertisement

According to Hussian Sagar Lake police, “On November 3rd, Keerthika Agarwal, a Chartered Accountant, committed suicide along with her two-year-old child by jumping into Hussain Sagar Lake. She got married in 2021, and disputes arose between her and her husband, prompting her to move back in with her parents. Yesterday, her two-year-old baby’s body was found, and today her body was recovered. A missing case was filed at the Bahadurpura police station, and we have registered a case and are investigating the matter.”

A case has been registered, and the police are investigating the matter. Further investigation is underway.