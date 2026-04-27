Telangana: Woman kills husband over non-veg curry dispute

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Kamareddy (Telangana) [India], April 27 (ANI): A man was killed after his wife allegedly stabbed him in the neck with a sickle following a dispute over non-veg curry and other financial problems, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in the Gosangi Colony of Kamareddy district.

The deceased has been identified as Kondanda Shiva.

The accused wife, Laxmi, suddenly attacked him with a sickle, causing stab injuries to his neck, following an altercation over non-veg curry and their ongoing financial problems. He died due to heavy blood loss.

“We have registered a case, shifted the body for post-mortem examination,” police said.

Further investigation is underway.

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In a separate case of violence between a husband and wife in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, a man was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife following a heated argument over the volume of the TV.

According to police officials, the deceased was identified as Sheikh Ahmed (27), an AC mechanic.

Ahmed and his partner were living in a TIDCO housing colony in Mangalagiri. Police said she allegedly attacked him with a knife.

Locals rushed Ahmed to the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada for treatment; however, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

(Source: ANI)

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