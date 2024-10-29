Telangana woman kills husband for denying her Rs. 8 crore, dumps body 800kms away

By Sudeshna Panda
Telangana woman kills husband

Kodagu (Karnataka): In a shocking and horrific incident, a Telangana woman killed her husband for denying her Rs. 8 crore and dumped his body 800 kms away. This piece of news has shocked everyone. read on to know details.

According to reports the woman lodged a missing complaint of her husband after the murder. She was arrested by the police along with the two accomplices in the case, said latest reports. The gruesome murder was discovered on October 8 when an unidentified and burnt body was recovered at a coffee plantation near Suntikoppa in Karnataka.

Later however,  the CCTV footage of the area was analyzed and the body was identified as that of Ramesh, a real estate businessman from Telangana. The investigation started and entire evidence pointed to the wife identified as Niharika who is 29-years-old. She later confessed to her crime during interrogation.

The man who was killed was the third husband of the woman. The police investigation revealed that she had killed her husband with the help of two others and then she had chopped and burnt his body and dumped him 800 kms away. Detailed reports awaited.

Also Read: Woman kills husband and hangs his body in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, arrested
