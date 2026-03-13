Telangana: Two students heading for exam killed in bike-truck collision in Rangareddy

Rangareddy: Two intermediate students were killed on the spot on Thursday after a speeding truck rammed into their two-wheeler near Palamakula, under Shamshabad police station limits in Rangareddy district, while they were heading to write exams.

The deceased individuals have been identified as Vicky Singh and Suraj. Both of them belonged to Bihar and were residing in Koturu.

The police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway.

Telangana Minister Vakiti Srihari, who witnessed the incident, shifted the bodies for post-mortem examination.

According to a police official, “Two intermediate students were killed yesterday morning when a speeding truck rammed into their two-wheeler as they were heading to write exams. The deceased, Vicky Singh and Suraj, are natives of Bihar and were staying in Koturu. We’ve registered a case and are investigating. Telangana Minister Vakiti Srihari and his security staff shifted the bodies for post-mortem examination.”

Further details are awaited in the case.

Earlier, on February 22, a farmer was killed in a hit-and-run accident involving an auto in Sardar Nagar village under Pahadi Shareef police station limits in the Rangareddy district in Telangana, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred as he was returning home after finishing his agricultural work when the auto hit him, dragged him along, and then fled from the scene.

Due to the accident, the farmer sustained head injuries and was subsequently shifted to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

A police official stated that a complaint has been filed regarding the incident and further investigation about the auto driver is ongoing, stating, “We have received a complaint about the matter. The deceased has been identified as Amboji Yadaiah. We’re verifying the involvement of an auto with the help of CCTV footage.”

(Source: ANI)

