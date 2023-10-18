Telangana student dies by suicide at IIT Kharagpur

Kharagpur: In a tragic incident, a student from Telangana dies by suicide at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur on Tuesday. The deceased, identified as K Kiran Chandra, was a 4th year dual degree student in the Department of Electrical Engineering.

As per the official reports, Chandra was staying at the Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) hall of the institution. However, the reason behind Chandra taking such an extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

Revealing about the incident, the IIT Kharagpur said in a statement, “with a sense of utter shock, the students, staff and faculty members of IIT Kharagpur deeply mourn the sudden demise of K Kiran Chandra, a 4th year dual degree student in the Department of Electrical Engineering.”

“Till about 7:30 pm, Chandra was with two of his roommates in their hostel room. Later, the other two students left for academic activities. Subsequently, around 8.30 pm, fellow boarders of the LBS Hall found his room locked from inside. The door was forced open. Despite all efforts by doctors, Chandra was declared dead around 11:30 pm,” the statement further read.

On receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. Further detailed reports related to the investigation into the matter are awaited.

