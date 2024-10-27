Telangana police suspends 39 TGSP constables for breaches of conduct after massive protests

Hyderabad: Following the massive protest by the Telangana Special Police (TGSP) personnel on Friday, the Telangana police department has suspended 39 Special Constable for breaches of conduct and alleged incitement leading to agitation within the battalion ranks. Citing the reason behind the suspension, the department said that the constables were found to have behaved inappropriately.

The TGSP personnel and their families held massive protest demanding better working conditions and called for “One State, One Police” policy. On Saturday, constables and head constables joined demonstrations alongside family members, raising issues over working conditions. They have demanded the allowance of eligible leave and called for a “One State, One Police” policy to establish parity between district police and TGSP personnel.

The wide circulation of a a constable pleading emotionally with an IPS officer and another constable’s confrontation with a Commandant in Rajanna-Sircilla worsened the siatuation.

The viral video showed an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) questioned a senior officer’s comments directed at protesting family members. SP Akhil Mahajan met with the constables for discussion. During the talk, one constable pleading for support, which was seen in the video.

The protest is now spreading to other districts, including Warangal and Kothagudem. Family members of TGSP constables have voiced concerns over lengthy deployments that keep personnel away from home, affecting family life.

Meanwhile, in-charge Director General of Police Jitender issued a statement cautioning that “indiscipline” within the TGSP would be met with the Police Forces (Restrictions of Rights) Act and the Police (Incitement to Disaffection) Act, affirming the need for discipline within the force.

