Telangana man dies from electric shock while charging phone in sleep

Telangana: A man from Telangana died after accidentally touched a live wire that was kept near his bed to charge his mobile phone. The heartbreaking incident happened while the man was sleeping.

Reportedly, the 23-year-old man identified as Maloth Anil, belonged to Telangana’s Kamareddy district. The man got electrode while sleeping when he came into contact with a live wire installed near his bed to charge mobile phone. According to the police report, the incident occurred on October 25, Friday. The man came home on Friday night and extended a live wire to charge his phone near his bed. He went to sleep after putting his phone on charge. While sleeping, The man came in contact with the wire and got a severe shock. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital by his family. Later he was referred to a better hospital for better quality of treatment due to his critical condition. He took his last breath while undergoing treatment.

As per sources, Anil got married three years ago and was living with his wife and a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter. A investigation has been initiated regarding this matter.