Telangana: Hyderabad metro resumes operations after minor technical snag on blue line

Hyderabad: Passengers travelling on Hyderabad’s blue line service of the metro rail witnessed a delay on Monday after a minor technical snag was reported.

According to Hyderabad Metro, the delay was resolved quickly, and operations resumed without any major hiccups.

Taking to X to announce the resumption of operations, the L&T Hyderabad Metro rail said, “Thank you for your patience and understanding. We experienced a brief delay on the Blue Line this morning due to a technical issue. We’re pleased to inform you that normal operations have resumed. Thank you for your patience and cooperation and we regret for any inconvenience caused. Safe travels!”

The Hyderabad Metro rail comprises of mainly three lines: Blue line between Nagole and Raidurg; the red line between Miyapur to LB Nagar; and the green line between JBS parade ground to MG bus station.

Commencing its operations in 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first train in the metro on November 28, 2017. The metro connects with existing railway stations, bus stations in the city for easier commute. The total rail network covers around 69.2 kilometres between the three lines.

