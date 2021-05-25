Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday permitted all the designated private hospitals to start administration of Covid vaccines to individuals above 18 years.

Accordingly, the private hospitals in Telangana, which have the facility of designated Private Covid Vaccination Centres (PCVCs), can now administer vaccines to eligible individuals. Registration for the vaccination can be done through CoWIN portal. The PCVCs will have to follow Covid vaccination guidelines.

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday had instructed the officials to continue administration of the 2nd dose of vaccines for eligible persons from Tuesday. He advised those who received their first dose of vaccine to get the second dose at the nearest vaccination centre.

The CM also reportedly instructed Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Health officials to identify the super-spreaders like cab drivers, RTC staff, delivery boys, and work out modalities to conduct a special vaccination drive for them.

The nationwide vaccination for the 18 to 44 age group was launched across the country on May 1. However, Telangana State government had not commenced the vaccination due to shortage of vaccines.

Dr G. Srinivasa Rao, Director of public health on Tuesday issued orders allowing the private hospitals selected as PCVCs to carry out the vaccination. It can also carry at workplaces or on requests made by institutions/companies/gated communities etc.

Around, 56 lakh people have already been vaccinated in the state. The state has a populace of 1.72 crore in the 18-44 age group and it needs nearly 3.6 crore doses of vaccine to complete the programme. The officials say Telangana has a daily vaccination aptitude of 10 lakh people.