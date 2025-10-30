Telangana Government provides relief as heavy rains flood colonies due to Cyclone Montha

Advertisement

Warangal: Endowments and Forest Minister Konda Surekha on Thursday said that heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Montha have resulted in severe flooding in Telangana, affecting colonies and roads.

“Cyclone ‘Montha’ and heavy rainfall have caused heavy flooding in Telangana, particularly affecting colonies and roads. Despite efforts to evacuate, many residents remain stranded and refuse to leave their homes,” Konda Surekha told ANI.

“Officials and concerned authorities have been working through the night to alert and coordinate with NDRF teams for rescue operations. NGOs are also providing food and assistance. Temporary shelters have been set up in schools and function halls, and medical facilities are being provided,” she added.

“Until the situation resolves, the government is taking responsibility for the affected individuals. A conference with the Chief Minister is scheduled to seek further government assistance, as many residents are without food and other essentials. Rescue teams, including boats and drones for food delivery, are being deployed to affected areas,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, Warangal district Collector Dr Satya Sharada said that the administration had anticipated the impact of Cyclone Montha and implemented precautionary measures in advance to ensure public safety.

“In the entire Warangal district, the average rainfall was around 29 centimetres. We had anticipated the situation and started precautionary measures almost two days ago. Holidays were declared for all markets and schools. All patients, as well as those pregnant nearing their due dates, were shifted to safe places,” Dr Satya Sharada told ANI.

“People living in low-lying areas were also moved to shelter zones by yesterday evening. Our main concern right now is to address any health issues in waterlogged areas and ensure the continuous supply of food,” she added.

Cyclone Montha brought heavy rainfall to several parts of Telangana, including Warangal and Hyderabad, causing traffic congestion in areas such as Habsiguda.

In view of the heavy rains, the Bhadradri Kothagudem District Collector announced a holiday for all educational institutions, including government, aided, and privately managed schools, on Wednesday.

The Collector also urged residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions amid the ongoing cyclone conditions. (ANI)

