Telangana: Fire breaks out at commercial complex in Hyderabad

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Hyderabad: A fire accident took place in a commercial complex in Charminar PS area in Hyderabad, Telangana today.

As per ANI reports, fire service vehicles are currently present at the spot to deal with the fire and douse it off.

Ten fire tenders are present on the spot and along with 40 workers of the fire department.

No casualties have been reported till now.

Charminar zone DCP Kiran Khare says, “Today a fire broke out in the SYJ complex at 9 AM… Upon initial information, the police and fire department officials arrived on the scene… Our focus was to safely evacuate the workers and till now, there has been no human loss. 10 fire tenders are present on the spot and along with 40 workers of the fire department. If more tenders are needed, we will call them in. All the departments are working together and the situation is under control as of now.”

Further details are awaited.

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Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Telangana | Fire breaks out at a commercial complex in Charminar PS area in Hyderabad. Fire tenders are on the spot and efforts to douse the fire are underway. pic.twitter.com/51QSxxU4NT — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2026



On Tuesday, another fire accident took place in 4th floor of an apartment building in Uttar Pradesh’s Sahibabad. It was being said that there was risk of the fire to take its control on the third floor of the building, if the fire operation was delayed.

The fire was brought under control within one hour; four fire service trucks were used to bring to situation under control.

In another apartment fire incident, A major fire broke out at Basanti Villa Apartment, a G+4 building located on Badagada Canal Road under Laxmisagar police limits in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha on May 6.