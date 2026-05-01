Telangana: Eight people injured in reactor blast at pharma company in Nalgonda

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Nalgonda: Seven people sustained minor injuries, and one person is in serious condition after a reactor blast at a pharma company in Nalgonda district of Telangana, police said on Friday.

The incident happened at the Velminedu village, under the Chityal police station limits in Nalgonda.

The injured were moved to DRDO Hospital in Telangana for treatment, police said.

More details awaited.

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Earlier in the day, a fire broke out at a scrap shop at Bahadurpura Cross Road in Hyderabad, officials said

A total of 8 fire tenders are present at the spot. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Several more firefighting vehicles are also on the way as efforts continue to bring the situation under control.

(ANI)