Telangana couple hires contract killers to get rid of alcoholic, abusive son

Telangana: In a very disturbing incident, an elderly couple of Telanagana allegedly got their abusive, alcoholic son killed by hiring contract killers.

The couple were residents of the Khammam district and the incident took place on October 18.

The accused couple have been identified as K Ram Singh, govt school teacher and his wife Rani Bai.

Reports says, the couple hatched a plan with their relative to kill their son. On October 18, the couple son Sai Ram (26) was taken to a liquor party in Nalgonda district by his uncle , where he was served with alcohol and then strangled to death by using a rope by some unknown miscreants.

Later, his body was dumped in the Musi river in Suryapet district which was found the other day.

As per CCTV footage, the family car used in the crime led the police to the couple and they also did not file any missing complaint about their son. The parents also used the same car to go to the mortuary to identify their son’s body on October 25.

According to the police, the victim Sai Ram used to abuse and beat his father when they refused to pay money for alcohol. The family members said that they had sent him to the rehabilitation centre in Hyderabad, but it was of no use.

Later, the police started a probe into the matter as to why the parents did not file any missing complaint. After being questioned, the couple confessed to the crime and were arrested along with the uncle.

The couple has been remanded to judicial custody along with four of the five killers on Monday.