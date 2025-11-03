Telangana: 17 people killed in bus-truck collision in Rangareddy

Advertisement

Hyderabad: At least 17 people were killed in a road accident that took place during the early hours of Monday between a TGSRTC bus and a truck near Khanapur Gate, under the Chevella police station limits in Rangareddy district, as per the officials.

BRS Chief KCR has expressed deep shock and grief over the tragic accident near Mirjaguda in Chevella mandal of Rangareddy district. He condoled the loss of lives and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

KCR urged the government to provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased and ensure the best medical treatment for the injured passengers.

Former Minister and BRS Working President KTR also extended condolences to the families of the deceased individuals and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured ones.

He requested the state government to provide immediate assistance to the affected families, including the provision of quality medical treatment to the injured.

Meanwhile, Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar expressed grief over the road accident. He spoke to RTC MD Nagi Reddy and Rangareddy District Collector over the phone, directing them to take necessary measures to provide quality medical treatment to the injured, as per an official release.

“A road accident occurred between a TGSRTC bus and a truck near Khanapur Gate, under the Chevella police station limits in Rangareddy district. Several passengers are injured, and more details are yet to be known. This incident happened early this morning. We reached the spot, and more details will be provided later,” the Chevella Police stated.

The officials said that the accident occurred when a tipper coming from the wrong side collided with the bus. The Minister instructed RTC officials to reach the accident spot immediately.

(ANI)

