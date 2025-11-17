Tejashwi Yadav elected as Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly

Advertisement

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has been elected as the Leader of Opposition for the Bihar Legislative Assembly. Tejashwi Yadav, who yet again emerged victorious from the Raghopur constituency, has been selected as the LoP for the second time following Mahagathbandhan’s disastrous performance in the Bihar Assembly election, in which the alliance secured only 35 seats, with RJD winning 25 of them.

Opposition’s decision to elect Tejashwi Yadav as LoP comes amid the family feud within the former Bihar CM Lalu Yadav’s family. Lalu Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya has accused her brother Tejashwi Yadav of “humiliating and throwing her out of the house”

“I have no family. You can go and ask this to Sanjay Yadav, Rameez, and Tejashwi Yadav. They are the ones who threw me out of the family,” Rohini Acharya told reporters in her first reaction after being asked about her ‘shocking’ announcement to quit politics.

Later in an emotional post on X, Rohini claimed that she was “humiliated,” “abused,” and even faced the threat of being hit with a slipper. Rohini, a devoted daughter, sister, wife, and mother, stood up for her rights and dignity. Her family and community expected her to compromise, but she refused to betray her values. The backlash was brutal – verbal abuse, physical threats, and ultimately, expulsion from her parental home.

“Yesterday, a daughter, a sister, a married woman, a mother was humiliated, abuses were hurled, shoes were raised to kill her… I didn’t compromise on my self-respect, didn’t give up on truth… just because of this, I had to face insults. Yesterday, a daughter left her crying parents and siblings due to helplessness… she was forced to leave her parental home… she was made an orphan… I pray that none of you ever have to walk my path, and no house should have a daughter-sister like Rohini,” she wrote.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tendered his resignation to the state Governor, Arif Mohammed Khan, ahead of the formation of the new Assembly following the elections.

JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar is likely to take oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 10th time.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Nitish Kumar registered a landslide victory in the Bihar polls. The NDA has secured 202 seats out of 243, with the BJP emerging as the single largest party, winning 89 seats.

NDA: BJP: 89 seats, JD(U): 85 seats, LJP (RV): 19 seats, HAM (S): 5 seats and RLM: 4 seats, while Mahagathbandhan: RJD: 25 seats, INC: 6 seats, CPI(ML)(L): 2 seats, CPI(M): 1 seat

IIP won 1 seat and AIMIM won 5 seats. The NDA’s victory is attributed to Nitish Kumar’s welfare schemes, including the Mahila Rozgar Yojana, which provided ₹10,000 to 1.25 crore women. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the victory as a win for good governance and development. (ANI)

Also Read: Rohini Acharya quits politics, “disowns” family after RJD’s defeat in Bihar