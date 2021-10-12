Teenager killed in celebratory firing in Bihar’s Gaya

Patna: A 13-year-old boy was killed in celebratory firing during the victory march of a rural body polls candidate in Bihar’s Gaya district on Tuesday, police said.

Class 7 student Ritik Pandey was watching the victory parade of newly-elected mukhiya Naresh Pandit in Dariyapur village under Modha block from his terrace. Pandit’s supporters began indiscriminate firing in the air and one of the bullets hit Pandey in the chest, killing him on the spot.

Following the incident, chaos occurred in the victory parade.

The result of the panchayat election was announced on Tuesday and Pandit was declared the winner. Soon after the result, Pandit, along with over 200 supporters, walked from Modha block office to Dariyapur village and as they reached, his supporters started firing in the air.

“We have received information about celebratory firing in Dariyapur village. An FIR of murder registered in the police station and investigation is underway to identify the accused,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Gaya, Aditya Kumar said.

(IANS)