Teenager girl stabbed,dragged by her hair for declining marriage proposal

Raipur: In a shocking incident, a teenager girl was stabbed with a knife and dragged by her hair by a 47-year-old when she rejected his proposal across the streets of Gudhiyari area of Chattisgarh’s Raipur.

The entire incident has been captured on camera and went rounds on social media. In the video, a middle-aged man was seen dragging a 16-year-old minor girl with multiple stab wounds by hair.

The man has been identified as Omkar Tiwari, a grocery shop owner, wanted to marry the teen who was working in the shop. She refused and quit her job.

Reports say, Tiwari was allegedly drunk and barged into the house of the teen and started shouting at the family members. He then allegedly attacked the girl with a sharp weapon and stabbed her in the neck. She then tried to run away. He dragged her by her hair in public glare.

The police said that the condition of the girl was stated to be critical and under constant observation of doctors.

As the incident came to light, police immediately swung into action and arrested the accused.