Teenage girl sexually assaulted inside bus in Dehradun, five arrested

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Police arrested five people for allegedly gang-raping a teenage girl in a government bus at the Interstate Bus Terminal in Dehradun.

The accused arrested have been identified as Dharmendra Kumar (32) and Rajpal (57), both residents of Buggawala in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar; Devendra (52), a resident of Bhagwanpur in Haridwar; Rajesh Kumar Sonkar (38), a resident of Patel Nagar in Dehradun; and Ravi Kumar (34), a resident of Nawabganj in Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

Dharmendra Kumar was the driver of the bus while Devendra was the conductor. Ravi Kumar and Rajpal were drivers of other buses while Sonkar was a cashier of the Uttarakhand Roadways posted at the bus stand.

The incident came to light, when the Dehradun Child Welfare Committee (CWC) was informed about a teenage girl, sitting alone late night on a bench at Dehradun ISBT on August 12. She was immediately taken to Bal Niketan, a government girls’ home, where she subsequently informed the authorities about the alleged rape during counselling.

As per police, the teenager first informed that she is from Punjab and is an orphan. Later upon interrogation, she informed that she is a resident of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh and that she first went to Delhi and then took a bus to Dehradun, where she was allegedly raped.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Patel Nagar police station under section 70 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.