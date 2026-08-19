Teen, three other minors kills grandfather in Kerala, under custody

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Thiruvananthapuram: A horrific incident took place in which a teenager along with three other minors killed her grandfather in his rented home on Saturday night in Kerala.

The accused teenager is identified as a 13 year-old girl who planned the murder but the other three minors executed it.

The victim of this incident is identified as 65-year-old Sivankutty Chettiyar. His wife was with his daughter at the time of murder as she was delivering a baby.

The incident came to light when the neighbours noticed that Chettiyar was not seen coming outside his house since two days. The police was informed about the locked home.

Following which the police arrived at the scene and saw that Chettiyar was lying dead tied with a bedsheet. It was also learned that the money and other expensive items were taken away after murder.

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After the initial investigation, it was reportedly said that the whole crime was shown to the teen girl on phone after committing it. The investigation also reveals that the robbery was carried out to buy iPhone for the teen girl and motorbike for the other three minors.

As per reports, the accused girl had grudges for his grandfather as he used to scold her on using mobile phone for so long and also for coming home late.

The body’s post mortem examination will be conducted at a hospital.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.