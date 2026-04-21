Teen kills younger brother with scissors for wanting to wear his new shoes in Uttar Pradesh

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New-Delhi: A minor dispute between two brothers turned fatal after a 16-year-old boy allegedly stabbed his younger brother to death with a pair of scissors in Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj

The incident took place around 10.30 am in Chaumukha Nauka Tola village under the Ghughli police station area on Monday.

As per police, the elder brother, identified as Suraj, had recently purchased a pair of shoes online. His younger brother, Laxman (15), insisted on wearing the new shoes first, which led to an argument between the two.

The verbal altercation escalated into physical and in a sudden fit of rage, Suraj allegedly picked up a pair of scissors lying nearby and attacked Laxman, causing multiple injuries on his head and hands. The injured boy collapsed on the spot, informed police.

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Immediately the family members rushed Laxman to a community health centre in Ghughli, from where he was referred to the district hospital due to his critical condition. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

The incident has left the family devastated and triggered panic in the entire village.

The Police officials said the accused fled the scene after the attack and remains absconding. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend him. No written complaint has been received so far. Once it is filed, a case will be registered and further legal action will follow.

Also Read: Toddler Dies After Falling Into Tub Filled With Water In Uttar Pradesh