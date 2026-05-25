Teen killed in car parking area by five individuals in Madurai, reason believed to be old enmity

Advertisement

Chennai: A 17-year-old teenager was killed in parking area of Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai, Tamil Nadu by a gang of five individuals, according to ANI reports.

According to the police investigation, the murder is believed to have stemmed from an old enmity likely because of the clash that occurred during the recently concluded Chithirai festival.

More details related to this murder case is awaited.

Advertisement

In another such incident an 18-year-old succumbed to fatal stab injuries following a violent altercation in the Mahendra Park area of North-West Delhi. The victim, identified as Bheem Sen, a resident of Village Badhola, was rushed to BJRM Hospital but was declared dead during treatment.

Investigations have uncovered that the incident stemmed from a dispute over DJ arrangements, which occurred a day prior on May 16. In a retaliatory act, four individuals, reportedly acquaintances of the victim, attacked him with a knife the following day with the intent to kill.