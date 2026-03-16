Teen dies after crashing into Activa while racing with other bike riders in Uttar Pradesh

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Lucknow: A road accident reportedly took place in which a teenager lost his life because of losing control and crashing into an Activa scooter while racing with other bikers who had Ninja and KTM in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh yesterday.

The 17-year-old teenager is identified as Naitik Kumar, son of an electricity department engineer. The boy was a student of class 12th. During this incident, two others sustained minor injuries.

Naitik was riding on Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 along with a group of other bikers towards Janeshwar Mishra Park. And somewhere near the park his bike hopped onto something, lost control and crashed into a Honda Activa in front of him. Following which he fell on a divider, suffered severe head injuries.

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Naitik was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead by the doctors. His family refused for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.

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