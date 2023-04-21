Teachers’ scam: CBI raids Trinamool MLA Tapas Saha’s residence

Kolkata: A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), escorted by a large contingent of central armed forces personnel, is conducting raid since Friday evening at the residence of Trinamool Congress legislator Tapas Saha in connection with the multi-crore teachers’ recruitment scam in West Bengal.

Till the time of filing of this report, the raid and search operations at the MLA’s office and residence had been going on for over three hours.

The CBI probe against Saha had been initiated following an order by the Calcutta High Court on April 18, which noted that since the state police refused to act on the allegations about Saha’s involvement in the recruitment scam, the probe in the matter is fit to be handed over to the CBI.

It is learnt that after reaching Saha’s residence, the CBI officials immediately took possession of his mobile phone, probably taking lessons from another Trinamool MLA Jiban Krishna Saha, who has been arrested in the same scam, throwing his two cellphones in a pond adjacent to his house as soon as the CBI team reached there to conduct a raid.

Saha is the fourth Trinamool MLA to come under the scanner of central agencies in connection with the recruitment scam after former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, ex-Chairman of West Bengal Board of Primary Education Manik Bhattacharya and Jiban Krishna Saha.

While Chatterjee and Bhattacharya are currently in judicial custody, Jiban Krishna Saha is in the custody of CBI.