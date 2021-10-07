Teacher, School principal killed as terrorists open fire in Jammu and Kashmir

teacher killed in terror attack

Srinagar: In a ghastly attack, some armed terrorists shot dead two teachers in Eidgah area of Srinagar on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as principal Sukhvinder Kaur while the second victim was teacher Deepak.

The two teachers were employed at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School located at the Iddgah Sangam area of Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Report says, four to five teachers were having a meeting in the principal’s office when two terrorists barged in and dragged two Hindu teachers, including the principal, out of the school building. They then opened fire at them in the school compound and fled from the spot.

