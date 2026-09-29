Teacher couple brutally murdered on school premises in Sultanpur

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Sultanpur: In a shocking incident, a government school principal and his wife were found brutally murdered in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as 45-year-old Mukesh Singh, principal of a composite school in Khanuhat, and his 43-year-old wife, Vinita Singh. They both ran a private school in Kumbhi Dadiya village.

The double murder took place in Kumbhi Dadiya village, around 55 km from the Sultanpur district headquarters. The bodies were discovered around 7 am after the school driver arrived to collect the vehicle keys.

As per preliminary information, Vinita’s body was found inside the premises of the private school she ran, while Mukesh’s body was discovered around 150 metres away.

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Mukesh was employed as a government teacher. He was also the president of the teachers’ association of Dostpur block. His wife, Vinita, ran a private school in the village.

Upon hearing the news of the couple’s murder, a large number of villagers gathered at the scene. Kadipur Kotwali police were informed, and they arrived to begin an investigation.

Both the bodies have been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem.

Later, the police are examining multiple possible angles, including personal, property-related and other disputes, as they work to establish the motive behind the killings.