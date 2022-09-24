TCS warns employees to work three days a week from office or face action

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is a global leader in IT services. It a multinational company which provides consulting & business solutions with a large network of innovation & delivery centers. Recently, the company has sent an email to it’s employees asking for a compulsory three days of work from office in a week.

The company has said that employees would have to work from office as per the roster set by their respective mangers and they have to come to office three days a week. The employees were informed of this through an internal email.

The mail read, “Your respective managers will now roster you to work from the TCS office for at least 3 days in a week,” The company informed that the senior leaders are coming to office and working on-site. It was also mentioned in the internal mail that the customers were also coming to office.

The company has strictly advised the employees to work on-site. The email read, “Adherence to rostering is mandatory and will be tracked.”

Additionally in the email, the company had written, “Any noncompliance will be taken seriously, and administrative measures may be applied.”

Employees of the company have not received any deadline in the internal email. However, they have been advised to contact their managers to get further details. In the email it has been mentioned that, “You must contact your managers to understand the arrangements made for the projects with regard to return to office.”

Earlier, the Tata Consultancy Services had taken to social media to persuade the employees to come to office. TCS used platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for this in a campaign started a few weeks ago.