TCS Nashik Harassment Case: Prime accused Nida Khan arrested

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New-Delhi: Nida Khan, the prime accused in the Nashik TCS case, Nida Khan, into custody from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after 42-day hunt, police said on Thursday.

She was named as an accused in the case involving alleged sexual harassment and hurting religious sentiments at the Tata Consultancy Services.

Following the complaints, police formed multiple teams and launched a statewide search to trace Khan.

Earlier this week, a local court dismissed Nida Khan’s anticipatory bail plea. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) was also present in court and placed details related to the case before the bench. The prosecution strongly opposed the grant of anticipatory bail, citing the seriousness of the allegations.

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Even before that, the court had also denied interim protection to Khan on April 20.

Previously, five accused were arrested and sent into police custody. A total of nine cases have been registered, with one case filed at Deolali camp police station and eight others at Mumbai Naka.

Safi Shaikh and Raza Memon are two key accused in the case.

A four-member Fact Finding Committee was also formed to inquire into the alleged religious conversion and sexual harassment in the case.