TCS Nashik Harassment Case: HR manager among key accused, probe deepens

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Nashik: The sexual harassment case at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Nashik BPO unit has now taken a serious turn as HR manager Nida Khan is emerging as one of the key accused. According to the sources, the authorities say she is currently untraceable, while her role in handling complaints is under active investigation.

According to police, multiple women employees have alleged that despite reporting incidents of harassment and misconduct, no action was taken by the HR department. Several complainants claim they approached Khan, but instead of escalating the issue formally, she allegedly discouraged them from doing so, raising concerns over possible suppression of complaints.

All the cases have been registered at Mumbai Naka Police Station and Deolali Camp Police Station. Investigators are examining why appropriate steps were not taken despite repeated complaints.

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Khan, an alumna of Savitribai Phule Pune University, has been booked under several charges, including criminal intimidation and outraging the modesty of women. Police are also probing allegations of coercion, including claims related to forced religious conversion in certain cases.

The matter surfaced after one woman alleged that a man entered into a relationship with her under the false promise of marriage. Following her complaint, more women came forward, accusing the same individual and others of inappropriate physical contact and obscene behaviour. The incidents are reported to have occurred between February 2022 and March 2026.

So far, six accused have been sent to judicial custody at Nashik Road Central Prison, while the search for Khan continues. Police say the investigation is ongoing, and more details are expected to emerge as additional statements are recorded.

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