TCS Nashik case accused Nida Khan claims she is pregnant, seeks anticipatory bail

Advertisement

Nashik: The main accused in TCS Nashik case, HR head Nida Khan, who is accused of forcible religious conversion within the office premises, is pregnant.

Khan, who is currently on the run, approached a local court in Nashik for anticipatory bail, her lawyer Baba Sayyed has said.

The incident came into light after eight women employees filed the complaints, alleging that senior colleagues subjected them to mental and sexual harassment and that the human resources department repeatedly failed to act on their grievances. The incidents reportedly took place between February 2022 and March 2026, according to the report.

The case was lodged under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) including section 69 (sexual intercourse obtained through false promise to marry), 75 (sexual harassment), 299 (insulting religion or religious belief), and 3(5) (constructive or joint liability).

Of the nine FIRs filed, Khan has been named in one FIR lodged at the Devlali Police Station on March 26 pertaining to religious harassment.

Advertisement

They have arrested seven employees, including six men and a woman HR Head.

Among the employees arrested so far have been identified as Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, Shafi Sheikh, Asif Aftab Ansar, and Shahrukh Sheikh and the Operations Head of the BPO unit.

TCS on Sunday asserted that it has a zero-tolerance policy on harassment and that it is fully cooperating with the police.

“TCS has a long-standing zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form. We have always ensured the highest standards of safety and well-being of our employees at the workplace,” the IT giant said in a statement.

“As soon as we were made aware of the matter in Nashik, we took swift action,” it said.