Tata Power reports cyber-attack on its IT infrastructure

By Himanshu 0
cyber-attack on its IT infrastructure
Image courtesy: tdworld.com

Mumbai: The Tata Power late on Friday reported a cyber-attack on its IT infrastructure that impacted some of its systems.

Reportedly, following the cyber-attack the company has taken steps to retrieve and restore the systems.

In a letter the company cleared that all critical operational systems are functioning. However, as a measure of abundant precaution, restricted access and preventive checks have been put in place for employee and customers facing portals and touch points.

You might also like
Nation

Himachal Elections to be held on Nov 12, Counting of votes on Dec 8

Nation

Bombay HC Acquits Ex-DU Professor In Maoist Links Case

Nation

Army pays homage to elite assault dog ‘Zoom’

Nation

Election Commission likely to announce poll schedule for Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.