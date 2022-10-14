Tata Power reports cyber-attack on its IT infrastructure
Mumbai: The Tata Power late on Friday reported a cyber-attack on its IT infrastructure that impacted some of its systems.
Reportedly, following the cyber-attack the company has taken steps to retrieve and restore the systems.
In a letter the company cleared that all critical operational systems are functioning. However, as a measure of abundant precaution, restricted access and preventive checks have been put in place for employee and customers facing portals and touch points.