Tarapith hotel fire: 7 pilgrims killed, several injured in early morning blaze

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Kolkata: At least seven pilgrims were killed and some others were injured in a major fire at a hotel near the renowned Tarapith temple in Birbhum district of West Bengal early morning on Monday.

As per sources, the fire broke out around 4.30 AM on the ground floor of a four-storied hotel at Tarapith when most of the guests were fast asleep.

Within a short span of time, flames spread through the entire building trapping several individuals.

On being informed, Firefighters have immediately rushed to the scene and the fire has been brought under control.

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The rescued guests from the hotel were rushed to Rampurhat Government Medical college & Hospital for treatment.

Police have also reached the scene and begun investigating the matter.

Preliminary assessment from fire department said that there may have been an electrical short circuit behind the fire but the causes of the fire is still to be ascertained.

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