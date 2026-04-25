Tamil Nadu: Two killed in explosion at firecracker unit in Theni

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Theni: A tragic explosion at a private firecracker manufacturing unit in Kambam town of Theni district in Tamil Nadu claimed the lives of two workers on Saturday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred at the Lakshmi Firecracker Factory, owned by Tirupati, located on Kaattupalli Vaasal Street.

According to initial reports, four workers, Ayyappan, Nagarjun, Surya, and Dinesh (also known as Dheena), had reported to work as usual.

As per the officials, the factory had remained closed for the past two days due to the election holidays. When work resumed today, Surya and Dinesh entered a storage room where raw materials were kept. As they opened the room, a sudden explosion occurred, killing both of them on the spot. Their bodies were severely mutilated due to the intensity of the blast.

The other two workers, who were nearby, fled the scene in panic after hearing the explosion.

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Police were immediately alerted and rushed to the spot. They recovered the remains of the deceased and sent them to the Theni Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Fire and rescue personnel also arrived promptly and managed to douse the flames that had engulfed parts of the unit following the blast.

A case has been registered, and police have launched a detailed investigation into the cause of the explosion.

(Source: ANI)