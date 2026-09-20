Tamil Nadu sets September 28 rollout for one-gram gold rings for newborns

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Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay is set to launch the state government’s “Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram” scheme on September 28.

Under this, eligible newborns delivered at government hospitals will receive a one-gram gold ring.

The scheme will retrospectively cover babies born in government hospitals from June 22, according to the government.

The initiative is open to newborns whose mothers are permanent residents of Tamil Nadu and are registered under the state’s PICME system with an RCH identification number.

The government claims that the scheme aims to promote institutional deliveries, instill confidence in government hospitals, and is in keeping with the Tamil custom of the maternal uncle presenting the newborn with gold.

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The government has budgeted about 755 crore per year for the scheme and has already bought nearly 1.28 lakh rings for the first phase of the scheme.

Distribution will take place via 107 distribution hubs, wherein newborns fit to be eligible shall receive the ring prior to their departure from the government hospital.

The deployment comes ahead of the October 6 Assembly bypoll.

The Election Commission says that the scheme cannot be launched in Madurantakam and Dharapuram constituencies till Commission gives permission.