Tamil Nadu poll projection: DMK in front, TVK surge may reshape power equation

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Chennai: Tamil Nadu assembly election exit polls have projected a strong position for M. K. Stalin-led DMK alliance, indicating a possible return to power in the state. Most agencies suggest the DMK and its partners are likely to secure a majority in the 234-member Legislative Assembly.

As per multiple exit poll findings, the DMK alliance is expected to win between 122 and 145 seats, maintaining a comfortable lead over rivals. However, the entry of Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has added a new dimension to the electoral battle.

According to the sources a a surprising projection for TVK has come, estimating 98 to 120 seats in its debut election. If this prediction reflects in the final results, the party could emerge as a decisive force in government formation. In contrast, other agencies have given TVK a more modest range, varying from single digits to around 20 seats.

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Meanwhile, the AIADMK alliance is projected to trail behind, with estimates largely ranging between 60 and 100 seats, depending on different pollsters.

Overall, while the DMK appears ahead in the majority of exit polls, the performance of TVK is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the final outcome. The variation in predictions across agencies indicates a competitive contest, with final results set to determine whether a clear mandate emerges or a more complex political scenario unfolds in Tamil Nadu.