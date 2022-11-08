Tamil Nadu man kills wife for making too many reels

In a shocking incident, a 38-year-old man choked her wife to death with her shawl on Sunday night. Reportedly, the man was angry because she was spending too much time making reels on social media platforms.

The incident took place in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur district and the man has been arrested.

Amirthalingam (38) was married to Chithra and was living with him in Tiruupur’s Sellam Nagar. The husband worked as a daily wage labourer in the Thennam Palayam vegetable market.

Chithra too shared the financial burden of the house by working in a garment factory. However, she had a habit of posting reels on TikTok and on Instagram. Reportedly, Amirthalingam quarreled with her several times over her hobby and the fact that she was spending too much time on them.

The 38-year-old woman wasn’t satisfied with the short videos and tried to acquire more followers and contacts. Chithra decided to pursue a career in acting and left for Chennai two months ago. She celebrated over 33.3K followers on her Instagram account.

Last week, Chithra returned home to attend her daughter’s wedding. But, as soon as the event got over, she was getting ready to leave for Chennai. Amirthalingam didn’t want her to go, and soon the discussion turned into an argument.

The confrontation turned ugly, and Amirthalingam ended up killing Chithra with her shawl. When she fainted, Amirthalingam panicked and left the house. He also informed his daughter that he had hit Chithra.

It was the couple’s daughter who found Chithra dead when she went home to check on her mother. She immediately informed the police, who recovered Chithra’s body and arrested Amirthalingam in Perumanallur.

Further investigations are underway.