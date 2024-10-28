Tamil Nadu man duped of Rs 3.2 lakh using Amitabh Bachchan’s photos

Tamil Nadu: A man from Tamil Nadu got duped of Rs. 2.9 lakh and another Rs. 30,000 by scammers using Amitabh Bachchan’s picture. A case has been registered regarding the fraud.

As per the police report, a man identified as, Murugesan hailing from Erode, Tamil Nadu, got duped by fraudsters using fake documents and Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s picture. At first he received a social media message saying, he won 25 lakh in a lottery of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Mumbai and another 75 lakh in a lottery of the KBC show, Kolkata. He got a no-objection certificate from the KBC team with Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s photo. They demanded Rs 32,000 as disbursal charges to claim the Rs 25 lakh he won in the lottery along with a letter from Prime Minister’s House demanding Rs 32,000 to obtain the President’s signature to deposit Rs 25 lakh into a bank account. Later the total amount exaggerated to Rs 5.6 crore and Rs 2.75 crore.

One of the GST officers asked Rs. 7,100 and one from the I-T department demanded Rs. 32,000. He also got a letter from police containing the picture of retired IPS officer Vijayakumar and a couple of letters from the SBI with passbook showing Rs 1.25 crore deposited. To fulfil the documentation process, he was asked to pay 2.9 lakh. He paid immediately and later realized that he was conned. The 49-year-old man was also got conned of another Rs. 30,000 by a fake female CBI officer.

Reportedly, the incident happened in 2022. He complained the PMO about it. He claimed that he got cheated by scammers using the PM’s photo and fake CBI identity card. After realizing of the scandal, he complained to cybercrimereporthelp@gmail.com.

As per his FIR the fake female CBI officer calling herself Nandni Sharma assured her to get the prize money and over time collected 30,000 in sums ranging from 5,000 to 100. After that her phone got silent and Murugesan couldn’t contact her anymore. The fake CBI officer also collected a traffic police tax from him by showing a picture of a SUV car as a part of the lottery.

At last the 49-year-old man decided to write to the PMO and filed a case. The police have registered a case under various sections of IPC and IT Act.