Tamil Nadu: IAF Pilatus trainer aircraft crashes near Tambaram; pilot ejects safely

Chennai: An Indian Air Force (IAF) Pilatus basic trainer aircraft, Pilatus PC-7, crashed near Tambaram in Chennai on Friday while on a routine training sortie. The pilot managed to eject safely, IAF officials said

A Court of Inquiry (COI) has been ordered to ascertain the cause.

The Indian Air Force uses Pilatus aircraft to train its young pilots during their initial training. The aircraft were acquired from Switzerland around 15 years ago and replaced the HPT-32 fleet.

In December 2023, a Pilatus aircraft had crashed, killing the two IAF pilots, an instructor and a cadet in Telangana’s Medak district during a training exercise.

