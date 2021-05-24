Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu extended the lockdown for another week from May 24 with stringent measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the state, Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Before announcing the decision, CM MK Stalin held a consultation with a panel of all party legislators in Chennai

As per the recent announcement from the government, all shops will be open today till 9 pm and tomorrow from 6 am to 9 pm for the public to keep stock of necessary items.

Government has arranged private and public buses for passengers to reach other districts. Services will be allowed to run today and tomorrow.

During lockdown ,only necessary governments departments at the secretariat and other districts will function. E-commerce will be allowed to function from 8 am to 6 pm.

Employees will be working from home. Petrol and Diesel bunks, ATMs will remain open. Inter-district travel allowed by E-registration only for funerals and medical purposes there will be no restrictions for News and Media. Industries manufacturing essential commodities and medical equipment will be operating as usual.

The Tamil Nadu government has also made sure to make vegetables and fruits available in the state. Government has taken steps to sell 2,228 metric tonnes of vegetables and fruits all over the State. Vegetables and fruits will be sold between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The state will meet requirements of 18,000 metric tonnes. It is 1,500 metric tonnes in Chennai.

The government has also tied up with Ninjacart, India’s largest fresh produce supply chain company; WayCool, an agri-tech company; Palamudhir Nilayam, a fruit and vegetable chain; Tamilnadu Banana Producer Company Ltd. and Ahimsa Farmers Club.

The Departments of Agriculture, Horticulture and Agriculture Marketing will supervise the sale.

The Tamil Nadu government has taken steps to sell 2,228 metric tonnes of vegetables and fruits all over the State, except in Chennai, through 2,270 vehicles, every day between May 24 and 31. In Chennai, 1,610 vehicles will sell 1,610 metric tonnes of vegetables and fruits.